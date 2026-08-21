Soft copy of ration cards can be used for purchase at PDS shops: Minister

CHENNAI: Food Minister P Venkataramanan on Thursday informed the Assembly that consumers need not carry their physical smart ration cards to fair price shops, and can instead produce the digital version of the document on their mobile phones to purchase commodities.

Speaking during the demands for grants for his department, Venkataramanan said steps would be taken to eliminate the practice of collecting `40-`50 as bribe from farmers for each bag of paddy procured at direct procurement centres.

He said rice prices in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states had increased by `6-`7 per kg due to the West Asia crisis. “The increase in rice prices will be closely monitored. If necessary, a committee will be constituted to examine the issue,” he added.

Responding to another question, Venkataraman said rice smuggling was not restricted to border districts but was also taking place in the heart of cities. “Rice purchased by mill owners and other traders from the general public and fair price shop staff is being sent to TNCSC godowns as freshly milled rice as replacement stock. We have instructed rice mill owners, fair price shop employees, and others not to engage in activities that could invite legal action,” he added.