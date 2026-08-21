Thennarasu, Keerthana spar over inspections at Sivakasi cracker units

CHENNAI: A war of words erupted in the Assembly on Thursday as DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu and Minister S Keerthana locked horns over the plight of firecracker workers in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district. Both Thennarasu and Keerthana are legislators representing constituencies in Virudhunagar district.

Thennarasu told the House that sudden inspections at firecracker units had disrupted production and caused distress among workers. Responding to it, Minister Keerthana said all inspections concluded by July 13 and they were carried out after five fire accidents in cracker units.

Stating that 177 non-compliant firecracker units were detected, she said many units have since corrected their issues and been permitted to resume operations. She added that the Opposition was “torturing” the government with continued pressure even after the matter had been resolved, creating confusion among the public through protests.