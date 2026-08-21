Three years on, facelift work for Thanjavur station on the slow track

THANJAVUR: Even three years after commencement, the redevelopment work at Thanjavur railway station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), launched at Rs 21.17 crore, is yet to be completed.

The foundation stone for the redevelopment work was laid on August 6, 2023, and was scheduled to be completed in 18 months. The work comprises installation of comprehensive platform shelters, construction of new arrival and parcel facilities, and renovation of the existing terminal building.

The project also includes the development of a road in front of the station with dedicated parking infrastructure and pedestrian walkways. The new parcel office building was completed a year ago and has been in operation and the existing terminal building has also been renovated. Though the construction of the new arrival building is almost over, the final leg of work is being carried out. A ramp for persons with disabilities was not an integral part of the building design and, a ramp made of steel was fixed in the entrance a few days ago.

“There is no foot overbridge or underpass near the new arrival building to reach the other platforms,” said R Revanth Kumar, executive committee member of Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association.