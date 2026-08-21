TN makes hazard checks mandatory for land-use planning to ensure public safety

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has mandated the integration of infrastructure availability and natural hazard considerations into land-use planning and zoning regulations to prevent unplanned development and improve public safety, according to an order issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department.

The order, issued on August 4, was based on a proposal of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning to make availability of trunk infrastructure such as water supply, sewerage, power, and hazard considerations an integral part of land-use planning. The move will require planning authorities to consider the availability infrastructure before permitting development.

The order notes that the failure to integrate infrastructure availability and hazard considerations into planning processes has resulted in unregulated development, increased vulnerability to natural hazards, and disruption of vital services. It says a comprehensive policy framework is therefore essential to ensure sustainable development.