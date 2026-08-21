TN revamps syllabus for Class 6-10 with emphasis on critical thinking

CHENNAI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has released the new draft curriculum for classes 6 to 10 under the Tamil Nadu Curriculum Framework-2025, with a shift from rote learning towards inquiry-based, competency-oriented and real-world learning.

The curriculum places greater emphasis on critical thinking, problem-solving and application of concepts, while seeking to make classrooms more learner-centred. It also encourages students to connect what they learn with their surroundings through projects, activities and journal references.

The curriculum for classes 1 to 5 was released earlier, with textbooks for classes 1 to 3 already distributed to students this academic year. Textbooks for classes 4 to 8 are scheduled to be released in June 2027.

For classes 6 to 10, SCERT has proposed a ‘do it yourself’ approach, with worksheets incorporated into lessons to move students away from memorisation towards concept-based learning. The draft social science syllabus, for instance, encourages students to study historical sources, interpret data and take up local history, environmental and economic research.