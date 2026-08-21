TN revamps syllabus for Class 6-10 with emphasis on critical thinking

CHENNAI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has released the new draft curriculum for classes 6 to 10 under the Tamil Nadu Curriculum Framework-2025, with a shift from rote learning towards inquiry-based, competency-oriented and real-world learning.
The curriculum places greater emphasis on critical thinking, problem-solving and application of concepts, while seeking to make classrooms more learner-centred. It also encourages students to connect what they learn with their surroundings through projects, activities and journal references.
The curriculum for classes 1 to 5 was released earlier, with textbooks for classes 1 to 3 already distributed to students this academic year. Textbooks for classes 4 to 8 are scheduled to be released in June 2027.
For classes 6 to 10, SCERT has proposed a ‘do it yourself’ approach, with worksheets incorporated into lessons to move students away from memorisation towards concept-based learning. The draft social science syllabus, for instance, encourages students to study historical sources, interpret data and take up local history, environmental and economic research.
The curriculum also seeks to integrate STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) and develop 21st-century skills, including creativity, critical thinking, adaptability and problem-solving. The interdisciplinary approach is intended to help students understand links between subjects and apply concepts to practical situations.
Digital literacy and responsible use of technology have also been given prominence. Students will be introduced to identifying misinformation and cyber safety, while social science activities will include the use of digital maps and data interpretation. Financial literacy will cover digital payments, banking awareness and consumer rights.
Social values, life skills and responsible behaviour have been woven into lessons. Students learning about environmental pollution, for example, will also be encouraged to understand their responsibility towards protecting the environment. Gender bias, social inclusion and inclusivity have also been addressed.
Assessment is also set for a revamp, with competency-based, performance-based, project-based and peer assessments proposed as part of the new system.
Educationists, teachers, students and members of the public can review the draft syllabi and submit their feedback through the online form on tnschools.gov.in by August 31.