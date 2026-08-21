Two more cages set up at Othimalai to trap leopard near Sirumugai

COIMBATORE: Two more trap cages have been set up at the foothills of Othimalai near Sirumugai to capture a leopard that has been keeping farmers and residents in fear for the past three months.

The forest department had installed one cage at the site three months ago. Following requests from farmers in the surrounding villages, two more cages were installed on Wednesday.

The cages, placed less than a kilometre apart, have been baited with live goats in an attempt to lure the leopard. The cages are designed to shut automatically once the animal enters.

According to D Dinesh, forest range officer, Sirumugai, the leopard is suspected to have strayed from the Pethikuttai Reserve Forest and may have been staying around the Othimalai hillock, where it has been frequently preying on dogs in nearby farm holdings.

"We decided to install two more cages as the leopard had repeatedly evaded the existing trap. The move is also aimed at reducing fear among farmers and residents of Thenkalkaradu and Othimalai," Dinesh said.

The forest department has confirmed the presence of an adult leopard through pugmarks found in farmlands and at the foothills. Camera traps have also recorded the animal's movement in the area.