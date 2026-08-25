DMK raises killing of three Tamils by Karnataka forest dept, seeks explanation from govt

The Opposition DMK on Tuesday raised the deaths of three men, claimed to be Tamils, in an alleged firing by the Karnataka Forest Department and sought details from the Tamil Nadu government on steps taken to secure justice for their families.

Raising the issue in the state Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed that the post-mortem reports of the deceased, Anthony Samy, John Rose Peter and Kumar, indicated that they had been “tortured and shot at very close range”.

“The three had severe injuries, including broken bones. This was brutal killing. I would like to know what action this government has taken to condemn this. At least, has the government sought an explanation from the Karnataka government?” Udhayanidhi asked.