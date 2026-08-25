Parandur airport row: TVK defends decision to scrap project in Assembly; Opposition hits back

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday defended its decision to scrap the Parandur greenfield airport project, saying land acquisition was incomplete and accusing the previous DMK government of proceeding without an environmental impact assessment or the necessary approvals.

The decision triggered heated exchanges in the state Assembly, with the Opposition DMK arguing that abandoning the project would cause a significant economic setback.

Energy Resources and Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar said the DMK's claim that 90 per cent of the work had been completed was incorrect. He said the proposed site contained several water bodies and that no environmental impact assessment had been conducted or environmental clearance obtained.

"The total land requirement for the project is 5,846 acres, including 3,774 acres of private patta land, of which 2,681 acres is fertile agricultural land. Of the 1,972 acres of government land, 1,558 acres consist of water bodies and canals. Only about 1,802 acres, or 48 per cent, have been acquired so far," the minister claimed.

Land acquisition had not begun in several villages, including Ekanapuram, Karai, Thandalam and Siruvalur, Kumar said, responding to DMK member S Austin's criticism that scrapping the project after 90 per cent of the work had been completed would hurt the state's economy.

He said the project had also faced delays under the previous AIADMK government because of the presence of water bodies.