TN Minister moves resolution for permanent TET exemption for teachers appointed before August 2010

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister A Rajmohan on Tuesday moved a resolution in the Assembly seeking to “fully and permanently” exempt government teachers appointed before August 23, 2010, from the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) requirement to retain their positions.

Piloting the resolution, the Minister said approximately 3,28,701 government school teachers across the state will be affected by the Teacher Eligibility Test requirement as they face the risk of losing their job benefits or their positions if they do not pass the exam.

He highlighted that many teachers have put in 15 to 20 years of service without interruption, and making these experienced educators pass a new exam now is viewed as a threat to their job security and livelihoods.

"Hence, the Assembly through a resolution urges the Union Government to provide a permanent exemption from the TET for teachers appointed before 23 August 2010, amend Section 23 of the Right to Education Act 2009 to facilitate this exemption through official NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education) guidelines, and ensure that these teachers continue to receive all job benefits, including promotions, without obstruction," Rajmohan said.

(With inputs from PTI)