Coerced over fake plaint, TN schoolkid tries to kill self

MAYILADUTHURAI: A Class 12 student of a government higher secondary school in Mayiladuthurai attempted suicide on the school premises on Tuesday after the headmaster allegedly scolded her for not backing his sexual harassment complaint against a teacher. After being alerted by other students, teachers rushed her to the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital. She is under treatment and her condition is stable.
Police sources said the headmaster, Indhirakumar, had earlier lodged a complaint with higher officials of the education department alleging that a teacher had sexually harassed female students, claiming that five students had complained to him about the teacher’s alleged inappropriate behaviour towards them.
The department conducted an inquiry last month with the five students and others. Sources said some students denied the allegations against the teacher during the inquiry, and that it later emerged, according to sources, that they had allegedly been pressured to file the complaint against the teacher at the headmaster’s instruction.
Sources said the student who attempted suicide on Tuesday was one of the students who deposed before the inquiry team. She took the decision to die by suicide after she was scolded by the headmaster for denying his allegations.
Education department officials said the headmaster has been sent on deputation, and further inquiry is under way. The Poompuhar police have started a probe, but no case has been registered yet.
The police said the incident comes amid allegations of conflicts between teachers and the headmaster, with the HM and a teacher also accused of acting in a communal manner.
‘Cleaning’ video probed
The school education department initiated an inquiry after a viral video allegedly showed a 13-year-old girl student being made to clean the floors at a government-aided school in Shanarpatti. It was alleged that Class 8 students were made to sweep the floors of the KG classroom since the housekeeping staff was not available on Monday
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)