Coerced over fake plaint, TN schoolkid tries to kill self

MAYILADUTHURAI: A Class 12 student of a government higher secondary school in Mayiladuthurai attempted suicide on the school premises on Tuesday after the headmaster allegedly scolded her for not backing his sexual harassment complaint against a teacher. After being alerted by other students, teachers rushed her to the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital. She is under treatment and her condition is stable.

Police sources said the headmaster, Indhirakumar, had earlier lodged a complaint with higher officials of the education department alleging that a teacher had sexually harassed female students, claiming that five students had complained to him about the teacher’s alleged inappropriate behaviour towards them.

The department conducted an inquiry last month with the five students and others. Sources said some students denied the allegations against the teacher during the inquiry, and that it later emerged, according to sources, that they had allegedly been pressured to file the complaint against the teacher at the headmaster’s instruction.

Sources said the student who attempted suicide on Tuesday was one of the students who deposed before the inquiry team. She took the decision to die by suicide after she was scolded by the headmaster for denying his allegations.