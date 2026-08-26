Decades-long water crisis at tribal hamlet finally resolved under 'Project Elephant'

ERODE: The forest department has resolved the drinking water crisis that had persisted for decades in a tribal hamlet within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district, under the 'Project Elephant' scheme.

Velladhotti village, which falls under the Germalam forest range in STR, is home to about 10 tribal families. "Before this initiative, the tribal families in this remote hamlet were subjected to extreme daily hardship, having to travel more than 2km across difficult terrain to fetch potable water for their basic needs, and that issue persisted for many decades," a senior forest official said.

"A few years ago, a borewell with a tank was constructed in the village through the local body to address the drinking water issues. However, it did not have a solar facility; instead, it was connected to the power line. Low-voltage is a major problem in tribal villages. As a result, the motor did not operate on most days. Then the motor also broke down. This pushed the villagers into great trouble," the official added.

K Prakash, FRO of eco-development of Hasanu Forest Division, said, "The villagers, with no functioning borewell, were completely dependent on natural water sources. This issue came to our attention during the Eco-Development Committee's (EDC) consultative meeting. Following this, a resolution was passed at the meeting. Subsequently, the forest department has resolved the drinking water crisis faced by the villagers."