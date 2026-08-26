Five held by crime branch in fraud cases in TN

CHENNAI: The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing of the Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested on Monday a private housing finance company manager for allegedly colluding with a couple and cheating the firm of crores of rupees.

The housing finance company’s Anna Nagar branch manager, R G Harinath Karthik (51), was arrested for colluding with Devendran (51) and his wife Sasikala (43) and cheating the firm after obtaining a Rs 3 crore loan in 2016 by pledging documents of eight houses.

While Rs 2.26 crore remained outstanding, the couple approached Karthik, who issued fake receipts showing that the loan had been paid. The couple then pledged the documents with another bank and obtained Rs 21 crore. The suspects, also wanted in two other cheating cases, were arrested on Monday, the police said.

In another case, D Rajalakshmi (41) and her husband J Dharani (49), who collected `1.05 crore from a Chennai resident between 2010 and 2011 promising high returns before absconding for 10 years, were arrested by a special CCB team on Monday. All five were remanded in judicial custody.