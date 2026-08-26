Kulumani becomes first PHC in Tiruchy district to get dialysis centre

TIRUCHY: The district’s first haemodialysis centre in a primary health centre (PHC) will come up at the Upgraded PHC in Kulumani, Andhanallur. The 1,500-sq-ft facility, which will have five dialysis machines, will ease access for patients in rural areas and reduce the load on MGMGH.
The facility can cater to around 30 beneficiaries a week. Patients requiring dialysis will primarily undergo consultation at MGMGH before being referred to Kulumani. A nephrologist who visits PHCs across the district will also be available for consultation at Kulumani on a designated day, officials said.
“After consulting a nephrologist, those requiring regular dialysis can opt for treatment here instead of travelling to MGMGH each time. This will reduce the burden on patients as well as the workload at MGMGH,” an official said.
According to MGMGH data, the hospital currently provides around 1,300 free haemodialysis sessions every month to nearly 200 end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients. Its 30 dialysis machines enable around 50 sessions a day through round-the-clock services.
The Kulumani centre has been equipped to provide uninterrupted dialysis services. A dedicated 30-kW generator has been arranged for the unit, ensuring 24-hour three-phase power supply. A reverse osmosis (RO) plant with a capacity of 6,000 litres a day has been installed, while the building has total water storage capacity of 20,000 litres.
“Medical officers and staff at the PHC will be trained in the basic functioning and management of the new dialysis facility. The centre will be operated under a public-private partnership model, and dialysis services will be provided free of cost to beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS),”an official said.
The centre will also provide peritoneal dialysis bags based on consultation with a nephrologist. A licensed blood storage unit is available at the facility, while training for a medical officer and staff nurse is to be arranged, officials said.