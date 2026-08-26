Kulumani becomes first PHC in Tiruchy district to get dialysis centre

TIRUCHY: The district’s first haemodialysis centre in a primary health centre (PHC) will come up at the Upgraded PHC in Kulumani, Andhanallur. The 1,500-sq-ft facility, which will have five dialysis machines, will ease access for patients in rural areas and reduce the load on MGMGH.

The facility can cater to around 30 beneficiaries a week. Patients requiring dialysis will primarily undergo consultation at MGMGH before being referred to Kulumani. A nephrologist who visits PHCs across the district will also be available for consultation at Kulumani on a designated day, officials said.

“After consulting a nephrologist, those requiring regular dialysis can opt for treatment here instead of travelling to MGMGH each time. This will reduce the burden on patients as well as the workload at MGMGH,” an official said.

According to MGMGH data, the hospital currently provides around 1,300 free haemodialysis sessions every month to nearly 200 end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients. Its 30 dialysis machines enable around 50 sessions a day through round-the-clock services.