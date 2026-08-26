Madras HC orders release of life convict who was a juvenile when crime was committed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the release of a convict, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder of a minor girl, on the ground that he was a juvenile when he committed the crime.

The order was passed by a division bench of justices Anita Sumanth and Sunder Mohan while allowing a petition filed by the convict’s cousin, A Suresh of Deveganapalli in Krishnagiri district.

The petitioner’s case is that his cousin, currently aged 46, has been imprisoned since 2000 when he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court for raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl by hacking her with a machete in 1996.

The convict filed an appeal against the judgment but the HC dismissed it in 2007. The convict’s cousin filed the writ petition seeking release on the ground of being a juvenile at the time of committing the offence.

As per the directions of the court, the Juvenile Justice Board in Krishnagiri conducted investigations and affirmed the age of the convict as 16 years five months and two days as on October 7, 1996.