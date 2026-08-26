Madras HC warns of costs on CM Vijay for seeking adjournment

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has warned of imposing a cost of Rs 50,000 each on TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna for seeking an adjournment in the election petitions filed against their victory in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan issued the warning on Tuesday when the respective counsels for the petitioners sought adjournment of the hearing to file the ‘reject the plaint’ petitions, citing the ongoing Assembly sessions for the delay.

However, the judge said it would not take much time to get the affidavits signed by their clients.

Justice Lakshminarayanan stated that he was constrained by limited time of six months for disposing of the election petitions and so could not allow long adjournments.

Further, the judge said he would permit a week’s time for filing the petitions and, heeding to the counsels’ request, adjourned the hearing to Thursday.

DMK’s R D Shekar and Inigo Irudayaraj, among others, filed the election petitions challenging the victory of Vijay in Perambur and Tiruchy East Assembly constituencies, while DMK candidate Karthick Mohan challenged Aadhav Arjuna’s victory in the Villivakkam constituency.