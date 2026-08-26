Madurai Polytechnic college hostel warden gets notice over poor sanitation

MADURAI: The Health Department on Tuesday issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Polytechnic College hostel warden for failing to maintain proper sanitation and hygiene on the campus after inspecting the hostels over the past two days. The action comes following a report published by TNIE on the poor sanitary conditions in the hostel.

Speaking to TNIE, Assistant City Health Officer Dr J Abisek said health officials conducted a basic medical examination of 89 of the 134 boys staying in the men’s hostel on Monday. No students were found to have fever during the examination.

“Nine students had reportedly suffered from jaundice about a month ago. During the latest examination, nine students were found to have symptoms requiring further observation, while two had symptoms related to upper respiratory infection.

One student complained of abdominal pain and three had skin allergies. Nine students were referred for further medical evaluation, including two for skin-related complaints,” he said.