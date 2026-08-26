Mining destroyed 320-cr-yr old hills and hillocks: TN Minister TK Prabhu

CHENNAI: Natural Resources Minister T K Prabhu informed the Assembly on Tuesday that indiscriminate mining and illegal quarrying for m-sand and other construction aggregates have flattened around 10 hills and hillocks across Tamil Nadu, most of which are nearly 320 crore years old.

During the discussion on the demands for grants for his department, Prabhu said, “We have all searched for missing persons at some point in our lives. We may have to search for the hills that have disappeared from our state.”

He said the vanished hills were ancient geological formations that existed even before the emergence of humans. Of the 10 hills and hillocks that have been extensively quarried, three are in Perambalur district, two each in Madurai and Coimbatore districts, and one each in Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Tenkasi districts. He said a significant number of them were destroyed after 2021.