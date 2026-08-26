Ministers defend Parandur exit, slam DMK over ‘real estate scam’

CHENNAI: The TVK and DMK engaged in a war of words in the Assembly over the state government’s decision to scrap the Parandur airport project. Responding to questions on the project, Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar alleged that “G Square Mappillai” had benefited from the proposal and that those who had invested black money in real estate were opposing the decision to scrap the project. Taking exception to the remarks, the DMK MLAs stood up and shouted in the Assembly.

DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu, condemning Nirmal Kumar’s statement, retorted, “For which lottery son-in-law is the new airport project being developed?” He added, “We can also pay back in your own coin.” He also said the final project location was selected by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and was not solely decided by the previous state government.

Thennarasu said multiple locations, including Sholinganallur, Padalam and Pannur, were studied before Parandur was finalised as the site for the proposed airport. “Finally, Pannur and Parandur were shortlisted. Considering technical feasibility, land acquisition costs and the number of people likely to be affected, we chose Parandur, and the proposal was subsequently approved by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. We have no real estate interests in the project. If a new location is identified, the same challenges will arise there too,” he said.