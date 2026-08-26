NIA books Trichy man for propagating LTTE, TNLA ideology on social media

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against a Tiruchirappalli resident for allegedly propagating the ideology of the banned Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and Tamil Nadu Liberation Army (TNLA) through social media, officials said.

The accused had called for the creation of a "sovereign Tamil Nation" comprising Tamil Nadu and northern Sri Lanka.

The accused has been identified as Thamizharasan alias Narayanan, son of Subramanian, a resident of Agaram Nagar in Thiruverumbur, Tiruchirappalli.

The federal probing agency, on August 14, booked the accused under Sections 13(1)(a) and 13(1)(b) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Sections 152 and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The NIA took up the probe on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), issued under an order dated August 11 by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) Division.