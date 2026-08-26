Parandur farmers thank TN CM Vijay

CHENNAI: The Parandur Greenfield Airport Project Struggle Committee, led by its president G Subramanian, along with farmers, met CM C Joseph Vijay at the secretariat on Tuesday and thanked him for dropping the airport project.

The committee president also accused DMK leaders and functionaries of investing in Parandur with the motive to make huge profits by leveraging the airport project.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian alleged that a “mafia” and real estate network had developed around the project and that persons associated with the then ruling DMK had invested crores of rupees in the area, expecting the value of their investments to multiply three or four times due to the Parandur airport project.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam asked why the feasibility study report on setting up the airport, submitted by the committee headed by Machendranathan IAS, was kept under wraps by DMK. P S Masilamani, secretary of the farmers’ association affiliated to the CPI, demanded that agricultural land be handed over to farmers and new industries should come up on other types of land only after the approval of local residents.