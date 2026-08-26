Poor rains hit tapioca harvest in Salem hills, farmers fear lower returns

SALEM: Tapioca farmers in the hill regions of Salem are facing difficulties during the ongoing harvest season, with inadequate rainfall and dry soil making it difficult to uproot the tubers and raising concerns over reduced starch content and lower returns. The problem is mainly reported in the Kalvarayan Hills, Pachamalai and Karumandurai, where tapioca is predominantly rain-fed.

Unlike tapioca cultivated in the plains, where the harvest season is yet to begin, tapioca grown in the hills is generally harvested between June and August, with most of the crop harvested by July. Farmers said the lack of adequate rain during both cultivation and harvesting had affected the crop and made it difficult to harvest it at the right time.

Tapioca is an underground crop and requires adequate soil moisture for harvesting, as moist and loosened soil makes it easier to uproot the tubers without damaging them. In the absence of rainfall, the soil in the hill regions has remained dry and hard, making manual harvesting difficult. Unlike in the plains, where irrigation can be used to wet the soil, tapioca cultivated on the hill slopes depends largely on seasonal rainfall.

Farmers said they were often forced to harvest whenever there was some rainfall rather than during the ideal harvesting period, resulting in premature or delayed harvesting. Delayed harvesting can reduce the starch content of the tubers, while premature harvesting can affect their quality and yield, they said.