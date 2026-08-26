Rs 3,500-cr development grant for Coimbatore and Madurai corporations

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu government has announced that the Coimbatore and Madurai Municipal Corporations will each be eligible to take up development projects worth up to Rs 3,500 crore under grants recommended by the 16th Finance Commission for urban local bodies.

According to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department (MAWS) policy note, the grants will be available for five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31. The centre will provide 60% of the project cost, while the remaining 40% will be contributed by the state government and the respective urban local bodies.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has already begun preparing a list of projects that could be taken up using the funds, with a major focus on strengthening the city's underground drainage (UGD) network and sewage infrastructure.