Rs 3,500-cr development grant for Coimbatore and Madurai corporations

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu government has announced that the Coimbatore and Madurai Municipal Corporations will each be eligible to take up development projects worth up to Rs 3,500 crore under grants recommended by the 16th Finance Commission for urban local bodies.
According to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department (MAWS) policy note, the grants will be available for five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31. The centre will provide 60% of the project cost, while the remaining 40% will be contributed by the state government and the respective urban local bodies.
The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has already begun preparing a list of projects that could be taken up using the funds, with a major focus on strengthening the city's underground drainage (UGD) network and sewage infrastructure.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) had already been submitted to the state government seeking funds and approval for UGD works in Vilankurichi and Kalapatti.
"The corporation is also planning to replace decades-old UGD pipelines connected to the Nanjundapuram Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). In addition, the left-out areas that are yet to be covered under the UGD network connected to the Ukkadam STP will be identified and taken up under the proposed funding."
Another major focus will be improving sewage treatment facilities around the city's eight waterbodies. The corporation plans to revamp the existing STPs and enhance their capacities to prevent untreated sewage from entering the lakes and eventually flowing into the Noyyal River.
Officials are also considering projects for the rejuvenation of the Noyyal River and its banks within corporation limits. Apart from this, the civic body is preparing a list of other development projects that can be taken up using the grant and has begun the work officially.