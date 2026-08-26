'Send SMS alert on free power benefit to avoid confusion' - Consumers and EB Staff demand

COIMBATORE: Beneficiaries of the state government's scheme offering 200 units of free electricity bi-monthly for domestic consumers whose total consumption does not exceed 500 units in that period have demanded that the benefit be communicated to each consumer via SMS, similarly to the non-beneficiaries. Without knowing whether they have to pay the bill or not, many consumers are frequently visiting Electricity Board offices, especially in rural areas, they said.

EB staff said the number of beneficiaries under the new scheme is higher, but many are still unaware that they have received the benefit. Alerting them through messages would prevent unnecessary visits to EB offices — where people from rural areas have to spend an entire day — and would also constantly draw public attention to the government's scheme.

"Whenever the assessors failed to mention the readings on consumption cards, the situation became more complicated. If there is any due, we get a message alert. But if the consumption goes under 200 units, we don't get any alert, and it will be known only after visiting the EB office," said A Rathinasamy, a consumer from Kasigoundanpudur near Avinashi in Tiruppur district.

The confusion existed even during the previous regime when 100 units of free electricity were provided. However, compared to the previous scheme, the number of beneficiaries under the current 200-unit free scheme is higher. Therefore, it would be better to inform each consumer through a message whether they have to pay the bill or not. In the absence of such a system, the confusion over whether they have to pay continues, said an official from the TNPDCL.