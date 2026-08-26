'Send SMS alert on free power benefit to avoid confusion' - Consumers and EB Staff demand

COIMBATORE: Beneficiaries of the state government's scheme offering 200 units of free electricity bi-monthly for domestic consumers whose total consumption does not exceed 500 units in that period have demanded that the benefit be communicated to each consumer via SMS, similarly to the non-beneficiaries. Without knowing whether they have to pay the bill or not, many consumers are frequently visiting Electricity Board offices, especially in rural areas, they said.
EB staff said the number of beneficiaries under the new scheme is higher, but many are still unaware that they have received the benefit. Alerting them through messages would prevent unnecessary visits to EB offices — where people from rural areas have to spend an entire day — and would also constantly draw public attention to the government's scheme.
"Whenever the assessors failed to mention the readings on consumption cards, the situation became more complicated. If there is any due, we get a message alert. But if the consumption goes under 200 units, we don't get any alert, and it will be known only after visiting the EB office," said A Rathinasamy, a consumer from Kasigoundanpudur near Avinashi in Tiruppur district.
The confusion existed even during the previous regime when 100 units of free electricity were provided. However, compared to the previous scheme, the number of beneficiaries under the current 200-unit free scheme is higher. Therefore, it would be better to inform each consumer through a message whether they have to pay the bill or not. In the absence of such a system, the confusion over whether they have to pay continues, said an official from the TNPDCL.
"We have around 17,000 services under our jurisdiction. Of them, around 6,000 services fall under the bi-monthly billing cycle every month. At least 2,000 of them come under the present 200-unit free electricity scheme. The number of beneficiaries has increased compared to before. But many people visit the office daily without knowing whether they fall under the free electricity limit or not," the official added.
He added that middle-class consumers, who are the major beneficiaries, have to spend a whole day for this and people from rural areas face even more hardship.
When asked if assessors mention it in the consumption card, he said in reality, assessors do not mark it properly in many cases, and even if they do, they do not mention whether it is free.
He further said that this would also serve as publicity for the government's scheme. "By this system the government's initiative can be constantly reminded to the people. This is a simple way to take the scheme to the public," he added.