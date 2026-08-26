Thovalai flower sellers see brisk trade ahead of Onam

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Thovalai flower market witnessed brisk business in view of the 10-day Onam festivities in Kerala which peaks today with Thiruvonam.

Flower wholesalers said 1,000 tonnes of flowers were kept for sales in the last two days expecting buyers from across the border.

Thovalai in Kanniyakumari district is known for flower cultivation and sale though large quantities, especially of marigold flowers, also arrive from Dharmapuri, Hossur, Bengaluru, Salem, Dindigul, Madurai and other places. The Onam season offers much business to flower sellers and associated workers in Thovalai, said sources.

Thovalai flower market traders association president S Krishna Kumar told TNIE on Tuesday that 1,000 tonnes of flowers had landed in the Thovalai market for sales two days ahead of Thiruvonam.

He noted that wholesalers, retailers as well as private buyers from Kerala made a beeline to the Thovalai market to purchase flowers. People from Kollam, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and other places in Kerala could be seen making purchases.

A buyer, Afsal Sulaiman from Thiruvananthapuram district and his friends R Rahul and SA Sreejith, said they brought 50 kilograms of flowers to make athapookalam (the circular floral carpet associated with Onam festivities.)