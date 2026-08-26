TN CM flags off 250 buses; MTC defers opening of bids for e-buses again

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday flagged off 250 new government buses meant to be deployed across the state, at an event held at the Secretariat.

This includes 130 AC low-floor electric buses for MTC e-buses, procured at a cost of Rs 234.5 crore, which is part of a project to induct 750 AC low-floor electric buses at a cost of Rs 1,337 crore, according to a transport department release.

The remaining 120 conventional buses, procured at a cost of Rs 55.6 crore, will be deployed across eight state transport corporations and is part of the department’s plan to procure 1,614 buses at a cost of Rs 756 crore. A senior transport department official said the remaining buses would be inducted as and when they are delivered by the manufacturers.

The tenders for the 750 e-buses and 1,614 conventional buses were floated during the previous regime, with deliveries now under way. Under the tender conditions, manufacturers have time until March 2027 to complete deliveries. However, the department is pushing to have all the scheduled buses delivered by the end of this year, the official said.