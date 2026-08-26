TN expands industrial parks, plans EV push and high-tech incentives

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is expanding its industrial footprint with the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) developing a 2,570-acre industrial park at Mudaivaithanendal in Thoothukudi that is expected to attract about Rs 5,000 crore in investment and create around 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Industries Minister S Keerthana told the Assembly during the demand for grants for her department that the state would also set up a 1,294-acre EV manufacturing park at Sillanatham in Thoothukudi, targeting Rs 7,000 crore in investment and 10,000 jobs. Smaller industrial parks are planned at Omandur in Villupuram and Lathuvadi in Namakkal, each expected to attract around Rs 1,000 crore.

A Rs 130-crore accommodation project for over 2,500 workers will be developed in the second phase of the Gangaikondan SIPCOT park. Existing SIPCOT estates will get facilities including recycled-water systems, solar lighting, creches, fire stations and health centres.