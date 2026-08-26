TN expands industrial parks, plans EV push and high-tech incentives

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is expanding its industrial footprint with the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) developing a 2,570-acre industrial park at Mudaivaithanendal in Thoothukudi that is expected to attract about Rs 5,000 crore in investment and create around 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.
Industries Minister S Keerthana told the Assembly during the demand for grants for her department that the state would also set up a 1,294-acre EV manufacturing park at Sillanatham in Thoothukudi, targeting Rs 7,000 crore in investment and 10,000 jobs. Smaller industrial parks are planned at Omandur in Villupuram and Lathuvadi in Namakkal, each expected to attract around Rs 1,000 crore.
A Rs 130-crore accommodation project for over 2,500 workers will be developed in the second phase of the Gangaikondan SIPCOT park. Existing SIPCOT estates will get facilities including recycled-water systems, solar lighting, creches, fire stations and health centres.
SIPCOT will digitise its land allocation process, while Rs 224 crore will be invested in plug-and-play industrial facilities at Gangaikondan and Thoothukudi. A digital industrial-safety monitoring system will be integrated with the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health.
The Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation’s Bill Finance Scheme will be extended to suppliers and contractors working with state PSUs, with about Rs 600 crore expected to benefit 500 MSMEs.
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