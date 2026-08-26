TN Gyms, fitness centres under scrutiny for drug misuse for workouts

COIMBATORE: Gyms and fitness centres in Coimbatore district are under the scrutiny of the police and the Drug Administration Department over the growing misuse of Mephentermine - a synthetic drug used as an emergency medicine for cardiac stimulation but illegally preferred to boost endurance during heavy workouts.

Officials warned that abuse of the drug results in adverse effects, including cardiovascular disorders, and may even prove fatal.

According to sources, the prevalence of the drug among youngsters, particularly fitness enthusiasts, came to light recently when the Coimbatore District (Rural) police seized it from a gym near Mettupalayam. During the investigation, authorities found that the drug was commonly used among workout addicts. Following that, the District Collector has ordered measures to curb its usage.

The Drug Administration Department and the police already target certain habit-forming drugs like sedatives and painkillers used for intoxication. In accordance with that, they specifically focus on the supply of Mephentermine.

Mephentermine Sulphate is a cardiac stimulant used to treat low blood pressure, particularly during surgical procedures, in the form of injections. The drug increases the release of noradrenaline, improves cardiac output and rapidly raises blood pressure. It should only be administered under a doctor's supervision, and its dosage and duration must be determined by a medical practitioner, according to the officials.