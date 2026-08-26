TN Gyms, fitness centres under scrutiny for drug misuse for workouts

COIMBATORE: Gyms and fitness centres in Coimbatore district are under the scrutiny of the police and the Drug Administration Department over the growing misuse of Mephentermine - a synthetic drug used as an emergency medicine for cardiac stimulation but illegally preferred to boost endurance during heavy workouts.
Officials warned that abuse of the drug results in adverse effects, including cardiovascular disorders, and may even prove fatal.
According to sources, the prevalence of the drug among youngsters, particularly fitness enthusiasts, came to light recently when the Coimbatore District (Rural) police seized it from a gym near Mettupalayam. During the investigation, authorities found that the drug was commonly used among workout addicts. Following that, the District Collector has ordered measures to curb its usage.
The Drug Administration Department and the police already target certain habit-forming drugs like sedatives and painkillers used for intoxication. In accordance with that, they specifically focus on the supply of Mephentermine.
Mephentermine Sulphate is a cardiac stimulant used to treat low blood pressure, particularly during surgical procedures, in the form of injections. The drug increases the release of noradrenaline, improves cardiac output and rapidly raises blood pressure. It should only be administered under a doctor's supervision, and its dosage and duration must be determined by a medical practitioner, according to the officials.
S Marimuthu, Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Coimbatore Zone, said drug inspectors have been instructed to check the supply and stock of the drug at pharmacies. "Chances of over-the-counter sale from pharmacies are very low for this drug. Even so, we are checking stock and supply. Since it is an emergency drug, hospitals usually hold a stock. Otherwise, it can be sourced through online platforms from other states," he said.
Apart from this drive, the department continues its crack down of illegal sale of habit-forming drugs. In August alone, cases were booked against six pharmacies at Pollachi, Sulur, Madukkarai, Saravanampatti and Periyanaickenpalayam. Officials said drugs like Tapentadol, Tramadol, Alprazolam, Pregabalin and Zolpidem, which come under psychotropic substances falling under Schedule H and H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, are commonly involved in drug misuse cases. Drug suppliers in the district have been instructed not to supply habit-forming sedative drugs to standalone pharmacies in rural areas and to prioritise hospital-attached pharmacies, according to the officer.