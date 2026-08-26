TN orders fortified storage for gold rings under ‘Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram’ scheme

CHENNAI: To secure gold rings that will be gifted to every newborn in government hospitals under the ‘Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam’, health secretary Darez Ahamed has instructed PWD officials to fortify storage cupboards at 107 High-Load Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care centres. From these hub units the rings will be transported to spoke hospitals.

The work should be completed by September 5, ahead of the scheme’s launch on September 15. The development comes as the government has finalised the jewellery firm to provide 4.41 lakh rings in 2026-27. The letter by the health secretary to PWD, on August 21, states that the windows in the storage room should be permanently sealed, and the cupboard should be firmly anchored to the floor and wall, apart from installing a suitable metal grill around the cupboard.

Reacting to the government’s plan for safekeeping of the rings, Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has urged the department to route the scheme through scheduled banks instead of making heads of government hospitals custodians of the gold, arguing that the additional responsibility would divert them from clinical care.