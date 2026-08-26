CBCID report concludes TN police torture led to Aakash’s death

MADURAI: The final report filed by the Madurai CBCID in the custodial death case of R Aakash Delison has established that “his leg was broken by the policemen in a well-executed plan”. The report, which was shared with his family nearly a month after it was filed in court, said the injury led to the development of a fat embolism that cost him his life.

The prosecution had earlier stated in court that the suspect sustained the fracture after allegedly jumping from a railway bridge while attempting to evade arrest on March 5.

A selective portion of the copy of the report, available with TNIE, was given to Aakash’s family on Monday after it was submitted to the II Additional District Judge for Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) cases in Madurai in June 2026 (the case is now pending before the Sivaganga District Court).

Aakash was admitted by the Sivaganga police to the Government Rajaji Hospital on March 6 with a fracture in the right leg and died two days later. In the remand report recorded by the Manamadurai Judicial Magistrate on March 7, Delison stated that police personnel had assaulted him with an iron rod, causing fractures, bleeding and severe pain.