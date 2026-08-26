CBCID report concludes TN police torture led to Aakash’s death

MADURAI: The final report filed by the Madurai CBCID in the custodial death case of R Aakash Delison has established that “his leg was broken by the policemen in a well-executed plan”. The report, which was shared with his family nearly a month after it was filed in court, said the injury led to the development of a fat embolism that cost him his life.
The prosecution had earlier stated in court that the suspect sustained the fracture after allegedly jumping from a railway bridge while attempting to evade arrest on March 5.
A selective portion of the copy of the report, available with TNIE, was given to Aakash’s family on Monday after it was submitted to the II Additional District Judge for Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) cases in Madurai in June 2026 (the case is now pending before the Sivaganga District Court).
Aakash was admitted by the Sivaganga police to the Government Rajaji Hospital on March 6 with a fracture in the right leg and died two days later. In the remand report recorded by the Manamadurai Judicial Magistrate on March 7, Delison stated that police personnel had assaulted him with an iron rod, causing fractures, bleeding and severe pain.
‘Cops later hid the iron rod used to break Aakash’s leg’
In the final report, the CBCID added that Aakash was taken to the outskirts of Manampakki village, where the policemen broke his leg. Regarding the offences committed by the six policemen — Inspector Dhilip, SI Guhan, and head constables Kalishwaran, Palani, Deivendran and Mahendran — the CBCID stated that they fabricated a false narrative that he had fallen from a bridge while escaping from the police.
They broke his leg with an iron rod, and the weapon was later hidden by the police. The police team had clearly decided to break his leg because he had been continuously involved in certain offences. Aakash’s eyes were covered when he was taken to the spot.
The cell phone conversations and timing between the policemen clearly established that the incident occurred at the location that matched Aakash’s statement to the judge. The case was registered under Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST Act and Sections 103, 201 and 238 of the BNS.
M Lenin, a social activist and advocate, said the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had accepted that it was a custodial death and that sections under the SC/ST Act were revoked, but the CBCID had failed to arrest any of the policemen in the case.
It is noted that the postmortem report recorded 29 injuries on the body, most of which were abrasions apart from the fracture of the right leg.