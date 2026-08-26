TN probe on after Class 8 girl made to clean school floor

DINDIGUL: The School Education Department initiated an inquiry after a viral video allegedly showed a 13-year-old girl student being made to clean the floors at a government-aided school in Shanarpatti, near Natham taluk, Dindigul.

According to sources, the school has more than 400 students and 11 teaching staff members.

It was alleged that the Class VIII students were made to sweep the floors of the kindergarten classroom since the housekeeping staff was not available on Monday morning, and later, one of the parents confronted the act with the school teachers.

Since they were not responding to the allegations, they raised the issue with the headmistress, who claimed that the girl willingly swept the floor and nobody, including the teacher, pressured her.

Meanwhile, another parent recorded the act and shared the video on social media platforms, which went viral, added sources.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief Education Officer (CEO) K Selvakumar said, “We have lodged an inquiry into the matter. The District Education Officer (DEO) will be inspecting the school and investigating issues with school teachers and also the student. Based on the report, appropriate action will be taken.”