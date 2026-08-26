Trial successful, Tasmac invites bids for bottle deposit machines across TN

CHENNAI: Customers could soon be able to return empty liquor bottles through automated machines and receive the Rs 10 refundable deposit digitally across the state, as Tasmac is inviting bids to roll out reverse vending machines (RVMs) under its bottle buy-back scheme across its 4,068 retail outlets. The statewide initiative follows a trial of the machines piloted at select Tasmac outlets in Chennai.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE that nearly 80% of the empty bottles sold through the outlets covered by the trial were returned through the machines, prompting the corporation to look at expanding the system.

“Though there are some shortcomings, the advantages outweigh the drawbacks. Hence, we have decided to install the machines at all Tasmac outlets. In the first phase, priority will be given to shops in urban areas and outlets that generate high revenue,” the official said.

Under the automated system, a customer returning an empty bottle scans the code on it and deposits the bottle in the machine. The Rs 10 deposit collected at the time of purchase is then refunded digitally through the QR/UPI-based system.

The move is an expansion of the automated bottle-return system which Tasmac began testing in Chennai in June. The pilot was introduced as part of efforts to address practical problems with the existing buy-back scheme, particularly the additional workload placed on retail employees in manually receiving, storing and handling used bottles.