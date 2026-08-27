Anna stadium gym users complain of irregular timings, broken equipment in TN's Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Frequent changes in the operating hours of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) gymnasium at Anna Stadium have prompted over 200 annual and monthly subscribers to seek a fixed timing policy, saying the hours should not be altered abruptly without prior notice or a clear administrative justification.

The users petitioned Tiruchy Collector Pratik Tayal on Tuesday, a day after the gym was closed at 9 am despite the revised timing of 11 am and a notice announcing the revised timing was pasted on August 24. They urged the district administration and SDAT to restore the earlier timings and frame a permanent policy for the facility.

According to the representation, the gym earlier functioned from 6-9 am and 4-7 pm. Following members’ complaints in February and March, SDAT extended the morning session to 11 am after an enquiry. Members said they paid subscriptions based on the revised timing, which was later abruptly reverted to 6-9 am without consulting them.

A Kamala Kannan, a regular user, said the revised timing severely affects office-goers. “Students use the gym, but they are not the only users. Many working professionals and others cannot finish their workouts before 9 am because of work and family commitments,” he said.