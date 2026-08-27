Anna stadium gym users complain of irregular timings, broken equipment in TN's Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Frequent changes in the operating hours of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) gymnasium at Anna Stadium have prompted over 200 annual and monthly subscribers to seek a fixed timing policy, saying the hours should not be altered abruptly without prior notice or a clear administrative justification.
The users petitioned Tiruchy Collector Pratik Tayal on Tuesday, a day after the gym was closed at 9 am despite the revised timing of 11 am and a notice announcing the revised timing was pasted on August 24. They urged the district administration and SDAT to restore the earlier timings and frame a permanent policy for the facility.
According to the representation, the gym earlier functioned from 6-9 am and 4-7 pm. Following members’ complaints in February and March, SDAT extended the morning session to 11 am after an enquiry. Members said they paid subscriptions based on the revised timing, which was later abruptly reverted to 6-9 am without consulting them.
A Kamala Kannan, a regular user, said the revised timing severely affects office-goers. “Students use the gym, but they are not the only users. Many working professionals and others cannot finish their workouts before 9 am because of work and family commitments,” he said.
P K Saravana Sundar said frequent changes create uncertainty for subscribers. “Private gyms in many areas function till noon and offer flexible timings. Once a timing is fixed, it should not be changed repeatedly without informing members or giving a valid reason,” he said.
The District Sports Officials, said the timing was fixed based on available workforce, as stadium personnel managing the gym have other duties during day.
Users said the gym was upgraded and air-conditioned last year, with annual subscriptions now around Rs 7,000, and sought predictable access and better basic amenities, including repairing some gym equipments, drinking water and clean toilets. K Balaji said there is no drinking water facility and members have to carry water from home. “The toilet near the gym is marked for VIPs and not available for regular users, while the other toilets are poorly maintained and not cleaned regularly. Atleast water should be provided as hydration is the key during workouts.”
District administration officials said plans were under way to reduce the subscription fee for students and provide drinking-water facilities. They also assured that the gym would resume its earlier 9 am to 11 am timing.