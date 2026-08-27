CAG flags financial, procedural lapses in two TN universities

CHENNAI: The Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Thiruvarur, and Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI), Dindigul, have come under the scanner of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for financial and procedural lapses, with the audit pegging the loss to the exchequer at Rs 2.60 crore and Rs 3.20 crore, respectively.

The findings were part of a CAG report tabled recently in the Lok Sabha.

At CUTN, the audit found that 44 procurement and work orders worth Rs 8.16 crore issued between 2017-18 and 2019-20 did not comply with mandatory financial procedures. The university had issued the orders without obtaining necessary approvals from its building committee and other departments.

It also failed to constitute purchase committees for purchases exceeding Rs 25,000 and awarded contracts worth more than Rs 2.50 lakh without inviting tenders. Bills totalling Rs 8.16 crore were sent directly to the central public works department for payment without proper scrutiny by the finance and purchase sections.

Even before the CAG audit, CUTN had ordered an investigation into the purchases. The investigation found that 786 of the 2,711 items shown as purchased could not be traced, while another 387 items could not be verified.