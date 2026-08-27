CM Vijay opposes amended mining law, flags double taxation in letter to PM Modi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has opposed the recently enacted Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2026, joining Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand and several other states in raising concerns over provisions that curtail the states’ powers to levy taxes on major and minor minerals.

In a letter dated August 17 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijay expressed the state’s reservations over the MMDR Act, 2026. The CM also objected to a provision that would cancel all pending and unpaid taxes payable by mining operators to the state from the date on which the amended Act comes into force, sources said.

Despite stating that the amendments could jeopardise the state’s interest, the TVK government has not made the letter to the PM public. Interestingly, neither the DMK nor the AIADMK has opposed the amendments so far.

Responding to a question raised by PMK MLA A Ganeshkumar in the Assembly on Tuesday, Natural Resources Minister TK Prabhu said the chief minister had already written to the PM and that discussions at the secretary level were under way to safeguard the state’s interests.