Coimbatore housing board allottees threaten hunger strike over 33-year-old dispute

COIMBATORE: Members of the Ganapathy Maanagar House Owners' Welfare Association have urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement long-pending court directives related to Coimbatore Housing Board allotments, stating that they would go on a hunger strike if their demands are not met.

The allottees, locked in a 33-year struggle, insisted that a Government Order be issued immediately in line with the Supreme Court and Arbitration Tribunal judgments. Members of the association gathered at the collectorate on Monday, and submitted a petition with Collector Pavankumar G Giriyapannnavar seeking to address the issues.

They demanded the government that the order should fix the final land price at Rs 6,000 per cent for 31.98 acres and Rs 200 per cent for 33.34 acres. They have also called for the prompt issuance of purchase deeds to allottees who have yet to receive them.

Further demands included the refund of illegally collected additional amounts along with 6% interest, and the waiver of interest charged due to a software error.

The association has urged the government to take up the matter suo motu during the legislative grant request discussions scheduled for August 28 and to constitute a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged wastage of public funds caused by poor planning.

The allottees stated that failure to address these issues without delay would compel them to go on a hunger strike, escalating to a continuous hunger strike thereafter.

The association maintains that the prolonged delay has caused severe hardship to residents and that a speedy administrative action is essential to uphold the judicial orders.