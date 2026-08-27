Cow deaths in TN's Gudalur trigger fresh panic amid recent tiger attack deaths

NILGIRIS: With tension over the recent tiger attacks that claimed the lives of two men at Lauriston yet to subside, the deaths of two cows, allegedly killed by carnivores in forest boundaries near Gudalur, have further triggered panic among residents.

The partially-eaten carcass of a cow belonging to Sidhuraj was found at Groundpadi in Devarsholai near Gudalur on Wednesday morning. The animal is suspected to have been attacked while grazing in the area. In a separate incident, another cow was allegedly killed by a carnivore at Marthoma Nagar on Thorapalli Road near Gudalur on Tuesday night.

Although the two incidents occurred around eight to ten kilometres from Lauriston in O-Valley, where the two men were killed in tiger attacks, forest department officials have ruled out a link between the incidents following a preliminary investigation.

A forest official said the animal responsible for the Devarsholai attack could be a different carnivore. "There could be another carnivore in Devarsholai, and we are investigating whether the animal involved was a tiger or a leopard. Moreover, in the Marthoma Nagar incident, we are sure a leopard was involved," the official said.