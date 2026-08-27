Cow deaths in TN's Gudalur trigger fresh panic amid recent tiger attack deaths

NILGIRIS: With tension over the recent tiger attacks that claimed the lives of two men at Lauriston yet to subside, the deaths of two cows, allegedly killed by carnivores in forest boundaries near Gudalur, have further triggered panic among residents.
The partially-eaten carcass of a cow belonging to Sidhuraj was found at Groundpadi in Devarsholai near Gudalur on Wednesday morning. The animal is suspected to have been attacked while grazing in the area. In a separate incident, another cow was allegedly killed by a carnivore at Marthoma Nagar on Thorapalli Road near Gudalur on Tuesday night.
Although the two incidents occurred around eight to ten kilometres from Lauriston in O-Valley, where the two men were killed in tiger attacks, forest department officials have ruled out a link between the incidents following a preliminary investigation.
A forest official said the animal responsible for the Devarsholai attack could be a different carnivore. "There could be another carnivore in Devarsholai, and we are investigating whether the animal involved was a tiger or a leopard. Moreover, in the Marthoma Nagar incident, we are sure a leopard was involved," the official said.
Meanwhile, efforts to capture the man-eating tiger intensified on Wednesday, the sixth day of the operation. Officials said one more cage has been installed, taking the total number to 13. The department is also monitoring the animal's movements using 130 camera traps installed in and around Lauriston.
A Rapid Response Team (RRT) from Theni district, headed by a range officer, has also been deployed to assist in the capture operation.
Forest officials have advised residents of Theivamalai, Kurinchi Nagar, Mettur, Mullai Nagar and Gandhi Nagar to exercise caution and avoid encounters with the tiger.
Meanwhile, various political parties and members of the traders' association have confirmed a 48-hour strike beginning at 6 am on Thursday. They have also appealed to parents not to send their children to schools and colleges during the strike.