Genuine patta holders will not face eviction from TN's Megamalai Tiger Reserve, says Theni Collector

THENI: Even as the survey to identify and demarcate the boundaries of Srivalliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve is underway following Supreme Court order to evict encroachers, Theni Collector Dr R Vaithinathan stated that genuine patta holders need not fear eviction and that only those occupying forest land without valid rights would be evicted.
The collector gave this assurance after a section of families from the Paliyar tribe complained that they have been included in the encroachers list by the forest department despite holding patta.
As per the Category I encroachers list (those who have permanent house and livelihood through forest) submitted by the forest department in Supreme Court, a copy of which was accessed by TNIE, a total of 1,595 families encroached 1679.733 hectares in Megamalai.
Of this, 11 families reside in Nochiodai. The families claimed that the department included them as encroachers even though they have been legally granted forest rights pattas under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.
Speaking to the TNIE, head of one of the families mentioned as encroachers, S Murugan(47), said they have been living in the area for several generations and earn a livelihood by collecting minor forest produce and cultivating in a small patch of land.
“A total of 29 Paliyar families lived in Nochiodai years ago. The number has now come down to around 22, due to restrictions and pressure from the forest department. Of these, 18 families received forest rights pattas for their residential and agricultural lands under the FRA in 2018 and 2023. Claims submitted by some other families are pending before the sub-divisional level committee,” he said.
“The names of 11 families including that of Seeni, Thangapandi, Sadasivam, Karnan, Murugan, Palpandi, Pommayan, Palani, Ramar, Chellapandi and Vanaraj, are included in the encroachers list.How is it possible when forest rights have been legally recognised?” he said.
Speaking to the TNIE, Tribal Rights Activist S Thanaraj said, “The government should explain the basis on which the list of encroachers was prepared as several families hold patta,” he said.
Thanaraj further stated the forest department had, over the past few years, attempted to persuade families to leave Nochiodai. He urged the state to conduct a comprehensive review of the encroachers list.
Responding to the concerns, collector Dr R Vaithinathan said people holding genuine patta would not face any problems during the eviction drive. He added that those who believe their names have been wrongly included in the encroacher list can submit their grievances to the district administration, which will examine the claims and take appropriate action.