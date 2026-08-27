Genuine patta holders will not face eviction from TN's Megamalai Tiger Reserve, says Theni Collector

THENI: Even as the survey to identify and demarcate the boundaries of Srivalliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve is underway following Supreme Court order to evict encroachers, Theni Collector Dr R Vaithinathan stated that genuine patta holders need not fear eviction and that only those occupying forest land without valid rights would be evicted.

The collector gave this assurance after a section of families from the Paliyar tribe complained that they have been included in the encroachers list by the forest department despite holding patta.

As per the Category I encroachers list (those who have permanent house and livelihood through forest) submitted by the forest department in Supreme Court, a copy of which was accessed by TNIE, a total of 1,595 families encroached 1679.733 hectares in Megamalai.

Of this, 11 families reside in Nochiodai. The families claimed that the department included them as encroachers even though they have been legally granted forest rights pattas under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.

Speaking to the TNIE, head of one of the families mentioned as encroachers, S Murugan(47), said they have been living in the area for several generations and earn a livelihood by collecting minor forest produce and cultivating in a small patch of land.