Man, son die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning well in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a tragic accident, a 64-year-old man and his 35-year-old son allegedly died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning an open well in Elephant Gate near Sowcarpet on Wednesday.

The victims, who were found unconscious inside the well, were brought out by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel and rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where they were declared brought dead by doctors. The bodies were later sent for autopsy.

According to Elephant Gate police, the deceased were identified as Ravi and his son R Ayyanar. The natives of Tiruvannamalai were residing at Kodungaiyur.

They worked as plumbers and cleaned wells for a living. On Wednesday, they were hired by a plumber, Cittibabu (41), known to the house owner Prashanth, to desilt a 45-foot-deep well inside the house. Prashanth runs a business in Chennai, police said.

Inquiries revealed that Ravi first got into the well using a rope and started to work, when he inhaled toxic gas and collapsed.