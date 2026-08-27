Motorists irked as UGD works leave roads slippery in Coimbatore's Kavundampalayam

COIMBATORE: Residents and motorists in Kavundampalayam are facing severe inconvenience as roads dug up for underground drainage (UGD) works have turned into mushy, slippery stretches following recent rains. Several two-wheeler riders have reportedly lost balance and sustained injuries while negotiating the damaged roads.

Residents of Ward 17 said several roads in the area had already been in poor condition for years, and the ongoing UGD works have further worsened the situation. With the roads becoming waterlogged and mushy, even pedestrians are finding it difficult to walk through the affected stretches.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board has been executing UGD works in several parts of Coimbatore, including Vadavalli, Veerakeralam, Kavundampalayam, Thudiyalur, Vellakinar and Saravanampatti, on behalf of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). The works form part of the city's integrated underground drainage network expansion.

However, residents allege that several roads excavated for laying pipelines and constructing manhole chambers have not been properly restored. They said temporary patchwork carried out after the excavation has deteriorated, leaving behind potholes and uneven surfaces.