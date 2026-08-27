Tamil Nadu CM to open Mettur Dam for irrigation on September 1

SALEM/THANJAVUR: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to open the Mettur Dam for delta irrigation on September 1. The Tamil Nadu government has decided to release water for 45 days, subject to the reservoir’s storage and inflow. The water resources department’s announcement on Wednesday comes as the dam’s water level inches towards the 90-foot mark, which is generally considered an important operating level for commencing release for irrigation.

As of Wednesday evening, the water level in Mettur Dam stood at 89.01 feet with 51,526 mcft of water in storage and inflow of 8,827 cusecs. About 2,000 cusecs of water was being discharged into the river.

The customary June 12 date for opening the dam for delta irrigation was missed this year, as the reservoir did not have the required storage. The inability to release the water on the customary date has already affected Kuruvai cultivation, with the area under the crop in the delta districts estimated to have fallen by around 42,000 hectares.

The decision to release water comes amid demand from farmers’ representatives to the government to open the dam by the second week of September to help them successfully carry out samba paddy cultivation.

The exact operational schedule for the release will be based on the reservoir’s storage and inflow, according to government sources.

West Zone Inspector General of Police R V Ramya Bharathi, Salem Range DIG Santosh Hadimani, and Salem Superintendent of Police S Kuthalingam inspected the dam on Wednesday and reviewed security and safety arrangements.