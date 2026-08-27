Tamil Nadu lags behind major states in renewable energy capacity addition

CHENNAI: Despite having strong potential for renewable energy, particularly wind and solar power, Tamil Nadu continues to lag behind other major states in adding renewable energy capacity.
The state ranked fourth in the country with an installed renewable energy capacity of 29,802 MW as of July 31. Gujarat topped the country with 52,610 MW, followed by Rajasthan (50,335 MW) and Maharashtra (33,194 MW).
As per the data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy accessed by TNIE, Gujarat has installed 33,763 MW of solar power, while Rajasthan and Maharashtra have installed 44,135 MW and 20,347 MW respectively. In comparison, Tamil Nadu’s installed solar capacity stands at 14,121 MW.
Industry sources attributed the slow pace of new projects in Tamil Nadu mainly to the lack of fresh applications for renewable energy projects. The TNGECL has not been inviting fresh applications for new solar and wind projects since March.”Investors are still keen to develop renewable energy projects in Tamil Nadu.
However, delays in approvals, slow progress in existing projects, inadequate transmission infrastructure and the absence of a clear long-term plan for renewable energy evacuation are creating uncertainty,” E Natarajan, general secretary of the Bharatiya Electricity Engineers Association said.
The problem is particularly acute in the Tirunelveli-Kanniyakumari region, which has significant renewable energy potential. Natarajan said, “Generation capacity cannot be increased unless adequate transmission infrastructure is developed simultaneously. New 400 kV or 765 kV substations and associated transmission lines are urgently required to evacuate additional power.”
A senior TNGECL official told TNIE, “We are now preparing a policy for Battery Energy Storage System which is also in the final stage. Once we complete it, the process of inviting fresh applications for RE new projects can be started”. K Venkatachalam of the Renewable Energy Producers Association warned that linking new renewable energy projects solely with the BESS policy could further delay investments.