Tamil Nadu reports 1,558 H1N1 cases this year, surpassing last year’s tally

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has reported 1,558 H1N1 cases so far this year, higher than the 1,288 cases recorded last year, Health Minister KG Arunraj said on Wednesday.

The state has witnessed a shift in the seasonal pattern with the reported cases peaking between May and July this year, compared to January to April last year. The minister added that there was no cause for panic as H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, is a seasonal influenza and it is self-limiting.

Speaking to reporters at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday, Arunraj said the higher number of reported cases could also be attributed to increased testing.

The department, in a release, advised people with persistent fever, cough or throat pain to seek medical attention at the nearest government hospital and avoid self-medication. It advised frequent handwashing, observing cough and sneeze etiquette, adequate rest, and fluid intake. The department added that there was no need to wear masks regularly.

The rise of cases in the state comes amid an increase in H1N1 infections nationally. Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl recently said H1N1 accounted for 98% of influenza cases detected in India.