Tamil Nadu: Tiruppur garbage crisis resurfaces as corporation turns to stone quarries for waste disposal

TIRUPPUR: The garbage issue in Tiruppur, which had been contained for the past few months, has started to rear its head again. With the current intermittent rains, the corporation is intensifying efforts to clear the garbage accumulated in the city wards to prevent the spread of infections. For this, the corporation has once again turned to stone quarries.

With officials estimating that about 10 to 15 thousand metric tonnes of waste having been accumulated within the city, a team led by the Director of Municipal Administration has camped in Tiruppur to oversee its clearance and plan the next steps.

Sources said around 570 metric tonnes of garbage is collected daily in 60 wards of the corporation. Of this, around 200 metric tonnes are sent for recycling, including 120 metric tonnes to 28 MCCs.

Earlier, a major part of garbage had been dumped in abandoned stone quarries in Mudalipalayam and Nallur in Tiruppur. On October 10, 2025, the Madras High Court banned the dumping of garbage in these stone quarries. Instead, the court granted permission to temporarily dump and manage the garbage at a site in Iduvai. The work there was also disrupted by public protests.

Consequently, the corporation selected about 96 locations within its limits to dump and manage the garbage. At present, there is a situation that the garbage cannot be stored within the city limits and the corporation is now looking towards stone quarries.

On Sunday, a portion of garbage was dumped into a private stone quarry in Govindampalayam village, which falls under the Uthukuli Taluk. It was disrupted by public protests.

On Tuesday, attempts were made to dump it at a quarry in Velliyampalayam, near Uthukuli. There too, the public protested.