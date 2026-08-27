TN government mandates GIS-based Master Plans for urban local bodies, development authorities

CHENNAI: The state government has mandated the preparation, approval, and adoption of legally valid Geographic Information System (GIS)-based Master Plans, Zonal Plans, and Land Use Plans across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and urban development authorities.

The G.O (dated August 11), issued by the housing and urban development department directs all planning authorities to strictly implement standardised geospatial methodologies and uniform data structures.

The spatial database will include comprehensive GIS layers such as administrative boundaries, cadastral parcels (where available), transportation networks, existing and proposed land use, building footprints, water bodies, drainage, contours and terrain, utilities (water supply, sewerage, storm water, electricity, gas, telecommunications), environmental features, heritage assets, public and community facilities, green and open spaces, disaster-prone areas, infrastructure corridors, and demographic and socio-economic attributes linked through spatial identifiers.

The order stated that the state’s existing 123 Master Plans, which govern 130 towns, were built entirely using conventional methods and lack a digital, data-driven foundation. A comprehensive regulatory framework will now govern the entire planning lifecycle.

This includes baseline benchmarking, base map preparation, existing land use mapping, till the formulation of final proposals through a strict standard operating procedure. The new order mandates all planning bodies to a rigid digital framework. All approved GIS-based plans must also be uploaded online.

An urban development expert, who assisted Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority as senior planning advisor, said, “The layers can be used by other departments while implementing the project.”