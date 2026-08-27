TN Governor Rajendra Arlekar gives assent to amendment of Tamil quota law

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has amended the law governing the 20% preferential quota in direct recruitment to state government services for candidates who studied in Tamil medium, with a key provision to validate appointments made under the quota since 2010.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar gave his assent to Tamil Nadu Appointment on Preferential Basis in the Services under the State of Persons Studied in Tamil Medium (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2026, on August 6 and the amendment was published in TN government gazette on August 11.

Under the amended law, a person who has already secured a government post using the Tamil-medium preferential quota cannot claim the benefit again for another post under the same category.

However, the restriction will not apply if the person is applying for a post carrying a higher level of pay. The restriction will also not apply to preferential vacancies that had already been notified before the 2026 amendment was published in gazette.

A provision in the amended law validates recruitments made under the Tamil-medium quota between September 7, 2010 and August 11, 2026. Accordingly, recruitment notifications, appointments and other actions taken during this period will be deemed valid, notwithstanding any judgment, decree or order passed by a court or other authority.