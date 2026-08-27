TN Opposition presses govt for answers on Tamils stranded in Nepal

The DMK, AIADMK, Congress and PMK on Thursday raised an attention-calling motion in the Tamil Nadu Assembly over efforts to rescue Tamils stranded in Nepal following devastating flash floods.

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin asked about the government helpline and the status of those still unreachable: "Many Tamils who went missing in Nepal are still unreachable. How many calls were received on the government helpline? What action has been taken?"

Congress members urged the government to send a helicopter and provide advance warnings about disaster risks at tourist destinations: "A helicopter should be sent to Nepal to rescue Tamil pilgrims. Disaster risks at tourist spots should be warned in advance."

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami among others also raised the issue, which arose, after families of tourists from Kumbakonam sought information about relatives who travelled to Nepal on a tour organised for 57 people. Twenty are reportedly safe, while 37 remain unaccounted for. Police have been deployed outside the travel agency's office as anxious families seek updates.

Kumbakonam Tahsildar Poongodi said: "Fifty-seven people travelled from here. Of them, 20 are safe, while there is no information yet about the remaining people. The District Collector is continuously monitoring the situation and is in contact with the concerned authorities through the External Affairs Department."

A relative, Vijayalakshmi, said: "My daughter and son-in-law have travelled to Nepal and are currently stranded in the floods. We are praying for their safe return." She urged the government to take immediate rescue measures.