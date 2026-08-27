TNPDCL scraps site visit norm for domestic connections up to 4 kW

CHENNAI: Consumers applying for new low-tension (LT) domestic single-phase electricity connections of up to 4 kW will no longer require a physical inspection of their premises by TNPDCL officials, provided the connection does not involve any extension or improvement work.

The new procedure is set to come into effect from August 28. TNPDCL Director (Distribution) L Leena issued instructions to all Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers on Tuesday, detailing the new procedure.

Under the new system, eligible applicants can submit their applications and supporting documents online, and TNPDCL will not insist on hard copies. Applicants will also have to provide the geographical coordinates of the premises through the web portal.

The coordinates submitted by the consumer will be verified digitally through TNPDCL’s GIS system, replacing physical inspection in eligible cases. Once the documents are verified and the location coordinates validated, the application will move to the estimation stage and subsequently be taken up for release of the connection.

The relaxation, however, will not apply if the coordinates provided by an applicant cannot be digitally validated. Such applications will be referred for physical inspection and processed under the existing procedure.

Rs 69,000 unaccounted cash sezied from 2 staff

CHENNAI: DVAC officals seized Rs 69,000 in unaccounted cash from two TNPDCL employees during an inspection at Nanganallur on Wednesday. Officials had received complaints that the staff were demanding money from consumers for new power connections, transfer of connections and replacement of defective meters. The agency has recommended departmental action against the assistant divisional engineer and another employees.