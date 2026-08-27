TN's first medical devices testing lab work delayed over paperwork in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Four months after land identification and fund allocation for the construction of Tamil Nadu's first Medical Devices Testing Laboratory, the work has been stalled due to pending paperwork.

The project is now stuck awaiting approval from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). As the land earmarked for the project inside the Coimbatore Medical College campus is located within two kilometres of the airport, clearance from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has been sought for approval.

"Even though the building is planned as a single-storey structure, the area comes under the airport zone (red zone), so the approval is mandatory for construction, which is delaying the work," said an official.

The state government had identified one acre of land on the campus of Coimbatore Medical College (CMC) on Avinashi Road near Hope College for establishing the laboratory, which was announced in December 2024.