TN's Salem Corporation to enforce four-way waste segregation from September 1

SALEM: Salem Corporation will begin enforcing mandatory four-way segregation of solid waste from September 1, with residents and commercial establishments in 20 model wards required to hand over waste separately to civic body workers. The corporation has issued notices to 4,856 commercial establishments across its four zones and is conducting awareness campaigns in schools, residential areas and through door-to-door outreach to encourage segregation.

Under the initiative, waste must be separated into four categories — wet, dry, sanitary and special waste. Wet waste, including kitchen and food waste, leaves and flowers, can be converted into compost, while dry waste such as paper, cardboard, plastic bottles, tins and newspapers will be sent for recycling. Sanitary waste, including used masks, tissues, sanitary products and diapers, must be disposed of safely, while special waste such as electronic items, batteries, lamps and broken glass requires separate handling, the corporation has said.

As part of the initiative, five wards in each of the corporation's four zones have been identified as model wards, covering 20 wards in total. Additional workers and vehicles have been deployed in these wards over the past two months.

The corporation is also conducting awareness programmes to educate residents and students on the importance of segregating waste at source.