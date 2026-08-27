Widow kills son who tried to rape her, buries body in home in TN

MADURAI: A 50-year-old woman in Varichiyur killed her 30-year-old son and buried his body inside the house when he allegedly tried to sexually assault her.

The incident happened three months ago, and came to light on Wednesday when she surrendered before the Village Administrative Officer. Police would exhume the body on Thursday.

According to police, G Raja alias Mettupatti Raja (30) of Varichiyur went missing and neighbours raised suspicions. Ayyammal’s husband died a few years ago and her son, Raja was married but had been living separately from his wife.

When police held inquiries with Ayyammal about her son, she informed him that he was working in another state.

However, her statements kept on changing and neighbours also confirmed that Raja had not been working from the past few years and that he often used to create nuisance in the neighbourhood.

He was a drug addict. Sources further said Ayyammal did not sleep in her house at night.

On Wednesday, Ayyammal went to the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) and allegedly confessed to have murdered her son and buried it inside the house at the spot where a toilet was being constructed.

Ayyammal further alleged that her son had tried to sexually assault her and she killed him to escape from him.

Based on VAO’s complaint, Karuppayurani police registered a case.

Further details in the case can only be determined after the postmortem result. No arrests have been made so far.